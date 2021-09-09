HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,299 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after buying an additional 2,034,658 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,494,000.

SPLV opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

