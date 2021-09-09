HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 836 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after acquiring an additional 564,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

