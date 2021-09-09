HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $151.02 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.41 and its 200 day moving average is $163.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.02.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

