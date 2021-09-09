Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after acquiring an additional 224,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after acquiring an additional 458,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $151.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.