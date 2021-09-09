Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Up to $11.99

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $12.48. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 8,714 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

