Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,850,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMLP opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.