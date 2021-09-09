Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.22. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

