Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.64% of Holley at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 1,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,822. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

