Honest (HNST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $57,059.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $57,059.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00132243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00191339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.02 or 1.00255181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.64 or 0.07157530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.95 or 0.00848119 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.