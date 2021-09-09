Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $844,263.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00065170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00132458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00191651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,524.86 or 1.00136635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.91 or 0.07259594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.49 or 0.00838301 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

