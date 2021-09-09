Horizon Protocol Price Down 30.4% Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and $531,044.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00132182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00187362 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.82 or 0.07412389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,923.00 or 0.99836214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.00 or 0.00770217 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

