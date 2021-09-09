Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,147 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.