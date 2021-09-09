Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.09 and last traded at $67.12. 2,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 209,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Hub Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hub Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Hub Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

