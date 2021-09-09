Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded down $7.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $448.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -2.38. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Humanigen will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,096,407 shares of company stock worth $37,927,382 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,884.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 122,349 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

