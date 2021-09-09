Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Huntsman worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $4,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.