Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,110 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

