Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $14.85 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.85 or 0.00031796 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $210.63 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00062331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.00172238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00045660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,099,511 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

