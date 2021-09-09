Huobi Token Price Hits $14.50 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.50 or 0.00031318 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $205.51 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00169586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.47 or 0.00730842 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,099,511 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

