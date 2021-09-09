Hush Market Cap Hits $732,419.52 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a market cap of $732,419.52 and $839.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00302971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00150440 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00187649 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

