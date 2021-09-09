HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.05. HUYA shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 72,687 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.94%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,217 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 849.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 789.7% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 153,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 1,547.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 411,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in HUYA by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

