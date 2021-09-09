Hydra Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $20.49 or 0.00044207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $79.08 million and $1.13 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00062881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00133290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00192476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.10 or 0.07377302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.19 or 0.99830441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.89 or 0.00774142 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,251,464 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

