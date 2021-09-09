HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $0.83

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $37.52 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,598.90 or 0.99930536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057202 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00883269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.42 or 0.00429802 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.00311803 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00070513 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000952 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

