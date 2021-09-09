Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $8.80

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $9.60. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 20,757 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.