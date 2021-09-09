Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €12.65 by UBS Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €12.65 ($14.88) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.55 ($14.76).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

