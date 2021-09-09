iClick Interactive Asia Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,496 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,061% compared to the typical volume of 215 call options.

ICLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,036,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after buying an additional 206,492 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 755,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $12,828,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLK traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,857. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $535.03 million, a PE ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 0.46. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.