iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Shares Up 1.9%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 1,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 139,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.20 million, a P/E ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

iCo Therapeutics, Inc is a canadian biotechnology company. It engages in the business of identification, development and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its products include iCo-008 and oral AmpB delivery system. The company was founded by Andrew J. Rae, John G.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.