ICON Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $137.32 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 671,367,168 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
