Idavoll Network 1-Day Volume Tops $12,829.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $12,829.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00134271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00190223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.11 or 0.07380452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,241.68 or 0.98406601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.00765992 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

