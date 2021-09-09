IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

IDYA stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.91. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $824,904. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

