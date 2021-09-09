IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

IDYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,816.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $824,904 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 407,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $27.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.91.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

