IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.
IDYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,816.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $824,904 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of IDYA stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $27.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.91.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
