Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $502.25 on Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $318.84 million and $42.26 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $502.25 or 0.01081001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00065170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00132458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00191651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,524.86 or 1.00136635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.91 or 0.07259594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.49 or 0.00838301 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

