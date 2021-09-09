ImageCash (IMGC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $12,543.04 and $5.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00067693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00132522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00194852 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,952.31 or 0.99877925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.92 or 0.07238756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00853103 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.