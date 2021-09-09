Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 4.2%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price was down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.32 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 1,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 81,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 8.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $2,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $3,515,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

