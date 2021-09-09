Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes bought 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Immunovant by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after buying an additional 2,853,958 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,596,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,040,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 789,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 774,877 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

