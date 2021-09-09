Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 3%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 5,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,326,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes bought 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 135,955.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth $131,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

