Impleum (IMPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. Impleum has a market cap of $53,247.58 and approximately $12.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,504,211 coins and its circulating supply is 10,397,265 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Impleum’s official website is impleum.com

Impleum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.