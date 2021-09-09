Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE INGR opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

