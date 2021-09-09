InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading Up 6.2%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $142.24 and last traded at $141.36. Approximately 24,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 713,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.14.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.88.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in InMode by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 565,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $53,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,581 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after buying an additional 88,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,822,000.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

