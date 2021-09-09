Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Gap Up to $5.97

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $6.36. Innate Pharma shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 8,536 shares traded.

IPHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.61 million and a PE ratio of -22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

