Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.26. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly shares last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 7,188 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.70.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.