Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Shawn A. Taylor acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 179,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,943. The firm has a market cap of $555.37 million, a PE ratio of -1,229.77, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $10,726,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at about $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 250,752 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

