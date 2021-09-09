Insider Buying: Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) Director Buys 22,500 Shares of Stock

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) Director David Grenville Thomas bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,534,100.

Westhaven Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,003. The company has a market cap of C$61.21 million and a P/E ratio of -24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. Westhaven Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.10 price objective on shares of Westhaven Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

