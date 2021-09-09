Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells 495 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 495 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $19,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ADPT traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.35. 443,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,205. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,369,000 after purchasing an additional 416,812 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,435,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

