Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $21,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $20,810.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 260,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

