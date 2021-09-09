Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells 262 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADSK stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 851,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after purchasing an additional 53,850 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 201,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

