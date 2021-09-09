Insider Selling: Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $84,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 16,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $79,680.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 113,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $542,400.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $132,227.92.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $88,230.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $60,500.00.

Shares of CHRA stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,775. The firm has a market cap of $165.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

