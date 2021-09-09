Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Sells 6,046 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. 115,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,695. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $916.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

