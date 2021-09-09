Insider Selling: Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $18,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joel S. Hatlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $115,420.12.

DAIO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. 348,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.02. Data I/O Co. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Data I/O during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

