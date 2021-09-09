Insider Selling: Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $18,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joel S. Hatlen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $115,420.12.
DAIO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. 348,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.02. Data I/O Co. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $7.52.
Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
About Data I/O
Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.
