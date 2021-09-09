Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.47. 537,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.91. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
