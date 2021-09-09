Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.47. 537,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.91. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

