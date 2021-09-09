Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $18,456.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 190,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,375. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

